The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.44

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.44 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.58), with a volume of 122,611 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

