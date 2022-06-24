The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.