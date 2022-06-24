The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

