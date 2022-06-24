The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

