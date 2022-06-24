The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

