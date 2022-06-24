The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

