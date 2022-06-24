The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

