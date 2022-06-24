Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.86. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 14,162 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.46.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

