TheStreet Lowers CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $44,198,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $37,445,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $14,466,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $11,882,000.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.