TheStreet Upgrades Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.