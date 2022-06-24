TheStreet Upgrades The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.