Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,302.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,600.01.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

