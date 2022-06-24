Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 31,958 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,958 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

