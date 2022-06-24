TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

TIM stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TIM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in TIM by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 346,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

