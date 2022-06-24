Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 608,451 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £29.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Get Tissue Regenix Group alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Phillips purchased 2,758,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £27,580 ($33,782.46).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.