Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 6% on Insider Selling

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.73. 8,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Specifically, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

