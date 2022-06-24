Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.30

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.30 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 94,921 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of £84.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

