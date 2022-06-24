Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.98

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $12.10. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 30,269 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 187,782 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

