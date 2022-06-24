Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as low as C$7.25. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 87,209 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$308.62 million and a P/E ratio of 56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33.
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,835,000 shares in the company, valued at C$14,588,250. Insiders purchased a total of 422,620 shares of company stock worth $3,195,343 in the last three months.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
