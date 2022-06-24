Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as low as C$7.25. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 87,209 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$308.62 million and a P/E ratio of 56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,835,000 shares in the company, valued at C$14,588,250. Insiders purchased a total of 422,620 shares of company stock worth $3,195,343 in the last three months.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

