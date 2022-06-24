Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.90

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.90 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 46.84 ($0.57). Totally shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,352,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.25 million and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.89.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

