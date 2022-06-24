Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

