Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

