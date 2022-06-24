TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.74

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.74 and traded as low as C$16.33. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 261,899 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 194.61%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

