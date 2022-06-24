TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

TRU opened at $79.14 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.