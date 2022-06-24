Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.