Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Get Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) alerts:

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.