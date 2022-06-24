Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.28. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 9,100 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.