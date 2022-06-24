Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 10016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

