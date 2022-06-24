Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $38.26 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $138.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

