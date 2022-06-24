TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $0.91 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

