TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $203.68

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.68 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 151.25 ($1.85). TUI shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.86), with a volume of 3,445,602 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.27.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

