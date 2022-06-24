U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $11.69. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 6,964 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $816.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

