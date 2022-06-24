Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £795,443.65 and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.35.
About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)
See Also
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.