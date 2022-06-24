Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £795,443.65 and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.35.

Get Ukrproduct Group alerts:

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.