Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,081.92

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,081.92 ($13.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($13.30). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.08), with a volume of 639,723 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.54) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.94) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.35).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,081.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.
Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
