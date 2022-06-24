Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,081.92

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,081.92 ($13.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($13.30). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.08), with a volume of 639,723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.54) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.94) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.35).

Get Unite Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,081.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,035.42).

Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.