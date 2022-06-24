United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $48.00. The company traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.33. 98,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,454,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

