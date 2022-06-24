United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

