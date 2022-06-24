Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

