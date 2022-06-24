Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.36. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 96,878 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.52.

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Rating ) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

