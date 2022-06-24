USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.26

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $15.26. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 237,911 shares trading hands.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $176,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

