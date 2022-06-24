VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.98. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3,911,229 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGY shares. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $399.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

