Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $50.52

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.52, but opened at $47.57. Valaris shares last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 1,489 shares.

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

