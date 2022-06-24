Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $26.48

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $24.89. Valneva shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

