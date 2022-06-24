VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.