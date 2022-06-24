Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $331.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

