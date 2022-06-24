Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,286,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $130.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

