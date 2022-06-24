Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of VBLT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.