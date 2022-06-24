Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

