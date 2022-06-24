Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 86,295 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)
