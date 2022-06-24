Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

