Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.91

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and traded as low as $19.84. Verbund shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

