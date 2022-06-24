VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Shares of VRME opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 408.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VerifyMe stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.10% of VerifyMe worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.